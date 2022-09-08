D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 901 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 418.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,039,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,394,000 after purchasing an additional 839,247 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 118,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $52.38 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $81.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

