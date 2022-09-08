D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 996 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth $43,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day moving average is $149.16. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.55.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,911,374. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

