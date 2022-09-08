D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $375,000 Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.72 and a 52 week high of $100.10.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.