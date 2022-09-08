D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes $397,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in APA during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in APA by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in APA by 8,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. APA Co. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

