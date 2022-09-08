D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $157.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

In other CorVel news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total value of $125,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $474,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,423,145. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

