DA Davidson Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $70.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at DA Davidson from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COUP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.95.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Stock Up 17.9 %

Coupa Software stock opened at $65.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $270.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average of $78.79.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,017.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupa Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 71.4% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Coupa Software by 186.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the period.

About Coupa Software

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.