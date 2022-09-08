Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.12. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $61,582,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

