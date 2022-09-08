DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for DHT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

DHT stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DHT by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.21%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

