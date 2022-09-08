DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,635 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,088 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 413.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,211 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $5,894,692.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $111.36 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $142.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.