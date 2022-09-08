Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Receives $162.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $121.94 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.16.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after buying an additional 1,616,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,146,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,715,025,000 after buying an additional 1,425,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after buying an additional 1,360,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,978,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,504,000 after buying an additional 1,100,311 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

