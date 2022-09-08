Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) were up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. Approximately 291,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 166,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 7.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $45,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $181,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares during the last quarter.

