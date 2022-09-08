Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 1%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.54). Approximately 2,610,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,490,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.10 ($1.56).
Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83.
Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.50%.
Insider Activity at Diversified Energy
Diversified Energy Company Profile
Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.
