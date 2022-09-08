Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Shares Down 1%

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) was down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 127.80 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.54). Approximately 2,610,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,490,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.10 ($1.56).

Diversified Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -3.83.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.50%.

Insider Activity at Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company Profile

In other Diversified Energy news, insider Sandra Stash acquired 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £8,032.75 ($9,706.08). In other Diversified Energy news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total transaction of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91). Also, insider Sandra Stash purchased 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £8,032.75 ($9,706.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,300.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

