DocuSign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 47,641 put options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 34,453 put options.
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $294.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
