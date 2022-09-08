DocuSign Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 47,641 put options on the company. This is an increase of 38% compared to the average volume of 34,453 put options.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $294.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 69,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DocuSign by 20.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,217,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,837,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $3,560,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the second quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

