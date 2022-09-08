Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Receives $28.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.29.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 88,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 218,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

