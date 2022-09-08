Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 4.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $23.00. The company traded as high as $12.21 and last traded at $12.21. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 226,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $714.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.25.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.