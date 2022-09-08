Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.14

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.49. Edap Tms shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 67,682 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on EDAP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $275.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,148,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,860,000 after buying an additional 192,242 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

