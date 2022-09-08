Elevation Gold Mining (OTC:EVGDF) Trading 8.2% Higher

Elevation Gold Mining Co. (OTC:EVGDF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 17,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 42,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Elevation Gold Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Elevation Gold Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13.

About Elevation Gold Mining

Elevation Gold Mining Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in the United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Moss Gold-Silver mine located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

