EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Trading Up 4.7%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. 122,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 132,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $210.08 million, a PE ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

