Enovix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 18,278 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 123% compared to the average volume of 8,195 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enovix from $19.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enovix news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at $13,993,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

