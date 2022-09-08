Ether Capital (OTC:DTSRF) Shares Down 1.5%

Ether Capital Co. (OTC:DTSRF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.68 and last traded at 1.73. Approximately 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.76.

Ether Capital Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 1.62.

Ether Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ether Capital Corporation, a technology company, through its subsidiaries, provides access and exposure to the Ethereum and decentralized (Web 3) technologies and infrastructure to public market investors. It also operates cryptocurrency exchange and technology platform. The company was formerly known as Movit Media Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ether Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ether Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.