Exscientia (EXAI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Exscientia to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $37.00 million -$67.70 million -5.42 Exscientia Competitors $754.48 million $143.13 million 3.28

Exscientia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

27.8% of Exscientia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exscientia and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 2 0 2.67 Exscientia Competitors 665 3553 10286 152 2.68

Exscientia presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 136.54%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -186.74% -14.20% -11.35% Exscientia Competitors -4,256.85% -197.88% -33.09%

Summary

Exscientia rivals beat Exscientia on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Exscientia Company Profile

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. In addition, the company focuses on small molecule drug candidates. Its platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

