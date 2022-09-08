Facet Wealth Inc. Has $15.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 213.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,793 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.