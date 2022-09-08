FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 10.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

FAT Brands Stock Down 10.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17.

