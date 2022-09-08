FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 10.3%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $5.16. Approximately 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
FAT Brands Stock Down 10.3 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.17.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FAT Brands (FATBW)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.