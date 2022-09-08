Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.26. Approximately 22,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 81,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FTHM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Fathom to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, CFO Marco Fregenal bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $182,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,166,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,634,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 354,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 24,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fathom by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 28,146 shares during the period. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Fathom by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 216,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fathom by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 166,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

