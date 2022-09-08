Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives $124.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.20.

FRT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $104.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.70%.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth about $269,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.2% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 64,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,799 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 113.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,831,000 after acquiring an additional 248,778 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 312.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

