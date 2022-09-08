Financial Analysis: Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lekoil and Portage Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A Portage Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Portage Biotech has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.83%. Given Portage Biotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Lekoil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lekoil and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lekoil N/A N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A -9.20% -7.95%

Volatility and Risk

Lekoil has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lekoil and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lekoil $32.92 million N/A -$108.05 million N/A N/A Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.16) -8.02

Portage Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lekoil.

Summary

Portage Biotech beats Lekoil on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury. It also focuses on nanolipogel technology for use in immune-oncology; and antibodies against a novel T-cell for use as a monotherapy and combination therapy for solid and haematological malignancies. In addition, the company develops antibodies implicated in the inflammatory tumor and tumor-infiltrating immune cell microenvironments; and FOXO4-P53 modulator and C-RAF inhibitor. Portage Biotech Inc. is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

