Financial Contrast: OppFi (OPFI) vs. The Competition

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare OppFi to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares OppFi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|OppFi
|7.59%
|20.16%
|6.13%
|OppFi Competitors
|-31.38%
|18.71%
|2.00%
Volatility and Risk
OppFi has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi’s competitors have a beta of 7.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 687% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares OppFi and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|OppFi
|$350.57 million
|$25.55 million
|1.26
|OppFi Competitors
|$4.05 billion
|$789.91 million
|3.14
OppFi’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OppFi and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|OppFi
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|OppFi Competitors
|241
|1244
|1762
|52
|2.49
OppFi currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 69.48%. Given OppFi’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
OppFi competitors beat OppFi on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
