First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.27

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.27 and traded as high as $31.42. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 16,554 shares changing hands.

First Community Bankshares Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $515.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.27.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 254.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

