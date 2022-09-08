First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.33 and last traded at $26.33. 17,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 2,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 3.64% of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

