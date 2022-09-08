Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Up 2.2%

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.78. 29,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 59,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Flux Power Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $44.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 237,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flux Power by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

