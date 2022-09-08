Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,642 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 20.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,932 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 74,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Foot Locker Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of FL opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $57.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

