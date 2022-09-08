Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Trading Up 1.2%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) was up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 4,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.14.

Formidable ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formidable ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 986,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares during the quarter. Formidable ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 89.67% of Formidable ETF worth $25,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading

