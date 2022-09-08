Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.