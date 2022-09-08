Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lessened by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

