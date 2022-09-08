Freshpet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,387 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 117% compared to the typical volume of 1,098 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Freshpet from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $38.99 on Thursday. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $37.52 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi increased its position in Freshpet by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Freshpet by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Freshpet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

