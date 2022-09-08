Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Frontline has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Frontline by 3,051.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

