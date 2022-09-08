FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.43

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $58.97. FRP shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 7,331 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of FRP

About FRP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FRP by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in FRP by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 26,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FRP during the fourth quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in FRP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.