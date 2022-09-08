FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.43

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $58.43 and traded as high as $58.97. FRP shares last traded at $58.69, with a volume of 7,331 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
FRP Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $554.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.12 and a beta of 0.53.
About FRP
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FRP (FRPH)
