FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR) Shares Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:YMAR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.76. 4,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 21,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000.

