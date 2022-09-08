Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.48. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 165,314 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fuel Tech Stock Up 5.0 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 4.68.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
