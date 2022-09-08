Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.48. Fuel Tech shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 165,314 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fuel Tech in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 5.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 4.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEK. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Fuel Tech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,713,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 165,844 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 131.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

