Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULT stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.80.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

