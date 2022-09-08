FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Lowered by Analyst

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Diversey in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diversey’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share.

Get Diversey alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Diversey from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.22.

Diversey Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.76. Diversey has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.09 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Diversey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversey

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.