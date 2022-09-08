FY2022 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Raised by Analyst

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Euronav in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Euronav’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get Euronav alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Euronav Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of EURN stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.12. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Euronav by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Euronav during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Euronav during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.