FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kingfisher in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Societe Generale downgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Shares of OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $10.28.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

