FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennox International in a report released on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $15.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.00. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $14.23 per share.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share.

Lennox International Price Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Lennox International from $248.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.40.

LII opened at $257.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $334.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.52.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total transaction of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tobam lifted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.