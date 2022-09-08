FY2023 EPS Estimates for NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Cut by Analyst

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of NEXT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for NEXT’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

NEXT Stock Down 1.9 %

NEXT stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 7.02%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

