FY2023 EPS Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Lowered by Analyst

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen stock opened at $222.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.87 and a 200 day moving average of $180.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.05. Repligen has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Repligen by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,531,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,319,000 after buying an additional 1,755,417 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Repligen by 640.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 1,018,034 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $119,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 222.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 502,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 346,459 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,697 shares of company stock worth $9,621,550 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

