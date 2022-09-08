FY2023 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $14.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Watsco’s current full-year earnings is $14.53 per share.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price target on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.20.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $284.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.66 and a 200 day moving average of $270.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $433,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Watsco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

