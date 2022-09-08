Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Trading Up 1.6%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 60,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 38,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAU shares. Berenberg Bank raised Galiano Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Galiano Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.20 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 27.44, a quick ratio of 27.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Galiano Gold ( TSE:GAU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

