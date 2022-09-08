Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.94

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.94 and traded as high as $11.60. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 397,174 shares.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.24.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.05%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

In other news, Director James E. Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,707,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,670,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Genesis Energy by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 386.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 121,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

