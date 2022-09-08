Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth about $114,818,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,360,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,783,000 after buying an additional 673,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 958,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,625,000 after buying an additional 668,192 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,971,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,570,000 after buying an additional 430,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,428,000 after buying an additional 294,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $895.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

